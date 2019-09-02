LIVE NOW /
Foam Fingers at David Crockett 2019

Foam Fingers
News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler and Amy Lynn helped fire up the crowd at David Crockett High School on Friday with some foam fingers courtesy of Kubota of Kingsport!

The Pioneers defeated the Science Hill Hilltoppers 62-34 on Friday night.

The News Channel 11 crew will be handing out more foam fingers at other area high school football games this season.

