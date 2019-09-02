Foam Fingers at David Crockett 2019

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler and Amy Lynn helped fire up the crowd at David Crockett High School on Friday with some foam fingers courtesy of Kubota of Kingsport!

The Pioneers defeated the Science Hill Hilltoppers 62-34 on Friday night.

The News Channel 11 crew will be handing out more foam fingers at other area high school football games this season.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.