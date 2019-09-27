Foam Fingers at Daniel Boone 2019

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton helped get the crowd fired up at Daniel Boone High School on Friday with some foam fingers courtesy of Kubota of Kingsport!

The Trailblazers will face the Dobyns-Bennett Indians.

The News Channel 11 crew will be handing out more foam fingers at other area high school football games this season.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.