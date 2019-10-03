Field for the 2019 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic released

Greeneville, TN — Parkersburg, WV – 2018 and 2019 AAA State Champions

Dacula, GA – Final 8 In Georgia in 6A in 2019

Archer, GA – Finished in the 7A Sweet 16 in 2019

Lanier, GA – 2019 6A State Champions (Return all starters from last year’s team)

Rockcastle, KY – Region Finalist

East Hamilton, TN – 2019 Sub State finalist

Upperman, TN – 2017 and 2018 AA State Champions

Oak Ridge, TN – AAA Final Four. Defending Ladies Classic Champion

Meigs Co, TN – 2019 AA Sub State finalist.

Other teams playing in this year’s Classic are:

Dobyns Bennett

Jefferson County

Morristown West

West Greene

Chuckey Doak

South Greene

North Greene

Greeneville

Cocke County