Field for the 2019 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic released

Greeneville, TN — Parkersburg, WV – 2018 and 2019 AAA State Champions
Dacula, GA – Final 8 In Georgia in 6A in 2019
Archer, GA – Finished in the 7A Sweet 16 in 2019
Lanier, GA – 2019 6A State Champions (Return all starters from last year’s team)
Rockcastle, KY – Region Finalist
East Hamilton, TN – 2019 Sub State finalist
Upperman, TN – 2017 and 2018 AA State Champions
Oak Ridge, TN – AAA Final Four. Defending Ladies Classic Champion
Meigs Co, TN – 2019 AA Sub State finalist.
Other teams playing in this year’s Classic are:
Dobyns Bennett
Jefferson County
Morristown West
West Greene
Chuckey Doak
South Greene
North Greene
Greeneville
Cocke County