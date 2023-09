CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon eased their way to a non-district win under the lights of Ernie Hicks Stadium on Saturday night, downing Richlands, 37-7.

The running back combo of Owen Barr and Tyke Thompson combined for 33 rushes, gaining 283 yards and scoring five touchdowns in the victory.

Abingdon (2-2) will take the field next on Friday against Tennessee High, while Richlands (0-4) visits Lebanon on Friday.