GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Teams are now just three days away from high school football season in Tennessee – and now that it’s game week, there’s a different energy at practice in Burley Stadium.

In 2022 the Greeneville Greene Devils looked to be on another roll – just like in the undefeated state championship season of 2018. The squad finished the regular season 10-0, by beating opponents by an average of 34.3 points per game.

The season came to an end, however, in the Class 4A quarterfinals at eventual-champs Anderson County.

But, as the program headed into another offseason, head coach Eddie Spradlen kept the same routine. There was lots of conditioning work and time spent in the weight room – perhaps even more than in years past.

It seems to be paying dividends in the preseason.

“We’ve been really physical up front on both sides of the football at this point,” Spradlen said. “And, you know, our guys have played really hard. We want to continue to do that. You just continue to do those things from week to week and see how good we can be by Week 11, for sure.”

“The character we’ve been building and the toughness that we bring to practice and how we compete with each other, it’s been at the highest that it’s ever been since I’ve been here,” senior running back and linebacker Amanuel Dickson said.

“I mean, our defense is just – I can’t even explain,” starting senior quarterback Corbin Cannon said. “You know, they get after me in practice. It makes me better. But I mean, we got some we got some serious athletes on this team.”

Greeneville travels up to Bristol to take on Tennessee High on Friday at 7 p.m.