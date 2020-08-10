Executive Director: TSSAA ‘very aware of what is going on at the college level’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says it has been tracking the recent developments in college athletics.

According to a statement from TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress to News Channel 11, the TSSAA is still in contact with state and national organizations regarding high school athletics.

“We are very aware of what is going on at the college level. We are continuing to be in consultation with our state and national Sports Medicine Advisory Committee members, local Health Department, CDC, Governor’s team, and infectious disease specialists to help guide any decisions that will be made going forward,” Childress said.

Several college conferences, like the Southeastern Conference, have announced conference-only play for the upcoming football season.

Some individual colleges have also announced their independent decisions to forego college football in the fall of 2020.

In July, TSSAA announced its contingency plan for fall sports. The plan included temperature checks for both players and fans, and fans would be required to wear face coverings while at events.

