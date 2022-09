JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) – ETSU men’s soccer played Gardner-Webb to a scoreless battle for the first 85 minutes on Tuesday night, but the Buccaneers surrendered a goal in the final stages of the match, falling 1-0 to the Runnin’ Bulldogs inside Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The Bucs suffered its second straight setback as ETSU dipped to 3-3-1 on the season