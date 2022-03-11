Johnson City, TN — News Channel 11 sports has learned the Brewer brothers (Ledarrius and Ty) have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal. I know what you thinking, we saw them recognized on a senior day 2 weeks ago.

You would be correct, but come to find both had another year of eligibility, but all season long they had told head coach Desmond Oliver they were not coming back, because they were going overseas to try and make money while playing basketball…

When the season ended the 6 foot-9 Ty Brewer the leading rebounder this season had changed his mind and wanted to come back, but unfortunately, his spot had already been spoken for, meaning there was no room on the team.

LeDarrius, who will most likely still turn pro led the Bucs in scoring the last two years and they both have scored over a thousand points in their career.

This brings the number of ETSU players in the portal from this year’s team to five.