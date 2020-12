ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local high school football players were named 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football.

In Division I, Class 4A, Troy Parker Hughes of the Elizabethton Cyclones was named Mr. Football.

In Division I, Class 5A, Prince Kollie of the David Crockett Pioneers was announced as the winner.

The winners of each class were announced Tuesday by Mike Keith, the play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans.