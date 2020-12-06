Elizabethton wins back to back Class 4A state championships

Elizabethton, TN — For the second season in a row the Elizabethton Cyclones were in Cookeville playing for a Class 4-A state championship, but only this time they faced Haywood a team that’s been a bridesmaid 3 times. The Cyclones were riding a 29 game winning streak and looked to become back to back champions.

The first half belonged to Class 4-A Mr. Football finalist Parker Hughes who made it happen on both sides of the ball, first with a long touchdown run and then he comes away with a pass interception.

After going into halftime leading 28-7 the Cyclones came back out and followed the lead of junior Jake “the snake” Roberts who came up a scoop and score along with a pick-six consecutively and that put the Cyclones comfortably out front 41-7.

Cyclones go on to win 41-14 increasing their winning streak to 30 games in a row, their back to back championship came some 80 years since the schools first title.

