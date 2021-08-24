Elizabethton vs. Rhea County football game postponed, rescheduled for Oct. 8

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The game between Elizabethton High School and Rhea County High School that was scheduled for Friday, August 27 has been postponed.

According to a post from Elizabethton, Rhea County reached out saying there was a concern their school would close down during the week and asked if the game could be moved.

Elizabethton agreed to Rhea County’s request to move the game to October 8, which will now be the Cyclones’ Senior Night.

The Cyclones are currently 1-0 in the season after defeating Science Hill in the Railroad Rumble.

