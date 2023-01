ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hilltoppers made the short trip across county lines to take on the Cyclones on Saturday night.

The Lady Cyclones opened the evening with a dominant 54-29 victory. The Elizabethton boys followed suit, hanging on to top the Hilltoppers, 48-43.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Sullivan East 66, Unaka 50 (Girls)

Sullivan East 79, Unaka 56 (Boys)

Greeneville 69, Farragut 57 (Girls)

Farragut 70, Greeneville 55 (Boys)