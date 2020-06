ARLINGTON, Texas (WJHL) — The Texas Rangers have drafted Elizabethton baseball standout Evan Carter.

Carter was the 50th overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft on Thursday.

He was a pitcher and an outfielder for the Cyclones.

Carter signed with Duke this past fall.

SEE ALSO: High School Standouts Evan Carter and Karson Dillard live up to ‘Betsy hype