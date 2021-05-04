Elizabethton, Science Hill, University High pick up wins Tuesday on the pitch

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville has dominated District 1-AA boys soccer in recent years, but Elizabethton hangs right with them in the conference and is doing the same here in 2021.

With a 7-0 win Tuesday over Unicoi Co., the Cyclones have locked up 2nd place in the conference, with Greeneville in 1st and Unicoi Co. in 3rd, followed by Volunteer and Sullivan South.

The Falcons and Rebels will have a play in game to start the district tournament, and the winner faces Greeneville while the Cyclones and Blue Devils start the tournament Tuesday with a rematch.

In District 1-AAA, 2nd place Science Hill continues to nip at 1st place Dobyns-Bennett’s heels by picking up a 2-1 win over Daniel Boone. The Indians still control their own destiny.

In District 1-A, University High extended its 1st place lead with a 4-2 win over Chuckey-Doak.

Check out highlights of these three matches in the clip at the top of the article.