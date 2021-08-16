Elizabethton-Science Hill rivalry dubbed the ‘Railroad Rumble’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton–Science Hill football rivalry has a new name: the Railroad Rumble.

The name was revealed Monday by officials from the Bank of Tennessee, which is sponsoring the rivalry.

This year’s matchup will take place this Friday at ETSU’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this, it’s exciting to accept the challenge to be on this stage,” Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said. “And we realize that it is a great opportunity for the fans, both communities, but also the players. It’s an ever-lasting impact that they are going to have for the rest of their lives.”

In honor of the new name, there will be a tailgate party beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday outside the stadium.

Click here to purchase tickets.