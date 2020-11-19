Elizabethton prepares for another showdown with Greeneville in playoffs

Elizabethton, TN — Two of the winningest high school football programs in the state of Tennessee the last 10 years have been Greeneville and Elizabethton, and this Friday night they will meet again in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

The Cyclones come into the game as the defending Class 4-A state champions, a title the Greene Devils held the previously 2 years before them. Elizabethton has won 27 games in a row, their last loss coming back in 2018 in round two of the playoffs to Anderson Co.



Since then the Cyclones have beaten Greeneville three times in a row including a 44-10 beat down earlier this season so, the Cyclones know the Greene Devils will out for revenge and looking to snap the streak while ending their season.

“This game when you play Greeneville makes everybody better you know coaches fans and players plus community it’s really exciting you know exactly what you are going to get you to know Greeneville is a great team and they have a lot of coaches that know the Greeneville way and this team has really grown, says head coach Witten.”

” You know this team it’s very special the coaches tell us every day we know we won it last year but it’s even harder to win it back to back so we have to keep working keep conditioning keep running through our plays just a little stuff we got to do to get on top again and stay on top, says runn ing back Ladarian Avery.”