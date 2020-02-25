Elizabethton place-kicker Jaxton Holly commits to ETSU

Breaking News
Elizabethton, TN — One of the best kickers in the area, announced that he has committed to play football for the ETSU Buccaneers.
Elizabethton kicker Jaxton Holly who was apart of the Class 4-A state championship team announced on tweeter tonight he wants to play for the blue and gold.
Holly also played in the blue-grey all-American game.

