Elizabethton place-kicker Jaxton Holly commits to ETSU

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) - Seven local wrestlers reached the state tournament's individual finals. Five of them brought home titles, with Elizabethton junior Jonathan Morton capturing his second straight A-AA championship at 195 pounds.

Dobyns-Bennett juniors Tre Morrisette (160) and Jackson Hurst (145) and Science Hill senior Tyler Seeley (132) also took home titles in AAA, while David Crockett sophomore Avery Kibelbeck won a girls' championship at 103 pounds. Hurst won a thrilling 7-6 decision in the final seconds.