Elizabethton place-kicker Jaxton Holly commits to ETSU

Elizabethton, TN — One of the best kickers in the area, announced that he has committed to play football for the ETSU Buccaneers.
Elizabethton kicker Jaxton Holly who was apart of the Class 4-A state championship team announced on tweeter tonight he wants to play for the blue and gold.
Holly also played in the blue-grey all-American game.
