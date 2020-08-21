LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Elizabethton looks for 3rd win in a row over Science Hill Friday night

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elizabethton, TN — The high school football season will get underway in Tennessee on Friday with 6 games in our area and there is probably none bigger than the one in Elizabethton.

At Citizens Bank Stadium the Cyclones will show off last seasons class 4-A state championship banner for the first time and there to see it will be their neighboring rival Science Hill, who will be looking to stop a 2-game losing streak to Elzibethton which has won their last 15 games in a row.
Because we are unclear what tomorrow holds for sports during this COVID-19 pandemic, the Cyclones say they will play Friday night like it’s a one-game season.

“Expecting a great game SHHS is a 6-A football team they are always going to be a good team they have a lot of kids and it will be a hard-fought game so we are ready to be in there for the long haul, says Cole Morganstern Cyclones lineman.”

“Obviously they are a 6-A football team with 6-A competition and they have athletes but if we execute we’ll take care of business, according to Jake Roberts Cyclones Wide Receiver.”

“This is a huge game we have beaten 2 years in a row they are coming to our place coach Carter did not coach in this game last season so I know he’s going to be ready and fired up thru what everybody has been thru there is going to be a lot of emotions tomorrow night at 7:30, says Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss