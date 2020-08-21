Elizabethton looks for 3rd win in a row over Science Hill Friday night

Elizabethton, TN — The high school football season will get underway in Tennessee on Friday with 6 games in our area and there is probably none bigger than the one in Elizabethton.

At Citizens Bank Stadium the Cyclones will show off last seasons class 4-A state championship banner for the first time and there to see it will be their neighboring rival Science Hill, who will be looking to stop a 2-game losing streak to Elzibethton which has won their last 15 games in a row.

Because we are unclear what tomorrow holds for sports during this COVID-19 pandemic, the Cyclones say they will play Friday night like it’s a one-game season.

“Expecting a great game SHHS is a 6-A football team they are always going to be a good team they have a lot of kids and it will be a hard-fought game so we are ready to be in there for the long haul, says Cole Morganstern Cyclones lineman.”

“Obviously they are a 6-A football team with 6-A competition and they have athletes but if we execute we’ll take care of business, according to Jake Roberts Cyclones Wide Receiver.”

“This is a huge game we have beaten 2 years in a row they are coming to our place coach Carter did not coach in this game last season so I know he’s going to be ready and fired up thru what everybody has been thru there is going to be a lot of emotions tomorrow night at 7:30, says Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten.”