Johnson City, TN — On the baseball diamond tonight in District 1-AAA action the Unicoi Co. Blue Devils who have played giant killers at times this season were facing the Elizabethton Cyclones.

At Howard Johnson Field where it was a great night for baseball, Cyclones on top in this game 1-0 in the 2nd….Blue Devils Valentin Batrez trying to get on base, but the Cyclones Peyton Johnson comes flying out of nowhere to beat him to the bag.

Still 1-0 Cyclones when Kaleb Hambrick hammers this pitch to the ball in left centerfield it’s then bobbled around the warning track and that would allow J.D. Hooks and Jack Farris to come in score to make 3-0…

Later with bases juiced…Cyclones Hayden Nave gets nicked on the arm and award first base…That would bring home Hambrick.. Cyclones win 10-4….