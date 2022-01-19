Elizabethton holds off Unicoi Co. on the basketball court

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WATE) - Newfound Gap received nearly an entire month's worth of snowfall within 24 hours during the winter storm on Jan. 16-17. The snow has lingered, prompting the park to say hikers should be prepared for high snow drifts above 3,500 feet in elevation.

The monthly snowfall average for the Clingmans Dome area, near Newfound Gap, is 18 inches, according to records kept by the National Park Service. Newfound Gap accumulated over 13 inches Sunday night into Monday.