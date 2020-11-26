ELizabethton happy to be one of four teams still alive in the Class 4-A state playoffs

Elizabethton, TN — If you have ever played high school football, then you know practicing during Thanksgiving week and on “Turkey day,” it’s a special honor. It means you are one of only 4 teams still standing with a chance to capture the state championship.

The Elizabethton Cyclones have earned this honor for the 2nd year in a row coming off a huge victory over rival Greeneville, the Cyclones will now face Nolensville on the road just outside of Nashville in the semi-finals on Friday night.

The defending class 4-a state champions have not lost since 2018 and carry a 28 game winning streak into the game against the Knights, this will be a rematch from last season, a game in which the Cyclones won 34-12.

“If you are practicing on Thanksgiving week you have done something pretty special there are so many teams one or two plays away from having this opportunity so we are going to have a great week and appreciate each other and just 4 quarters away, says head coach Shawn Witten. “

“We follow the routine for us Friday morning wake up and do the same thing and get ready like it’s any other game get on the bus listen to our music and get focused and then when we get there it’s business, says wide receiver, Jake Roberts.”

“I’m expecting a battle if they are this deep into the playoffs they have to be pretty good but I’m just hoping we go out there and play our best, according to wide receiver Brayden Holly.”