ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cyclones and Chiefs met on the gridiron Sunday afternoon in just the latest rendition of high school football games moved due to weather.

Elizabethton wasted no time wracking up points in Rogersville, as they defeated their hosts, 63-6 for a region victory.

The Cyclones (4-0) are scheduled to face Daniel Boone on Friday night, while Cherokee (0-4) will head to Northview Academy, also on Friday.