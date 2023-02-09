(WJHL) — The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones are one of the best basketball teams in the state, but they got a scare from the Science Hill Hilltoppers on Thursday evening. The Lady Cyclones would grab a one point lead with less then a minute to play and hang on for the win. On the boys side University High and Chuckey-Doak had a barn burner inside Brooks gym, but in the in end the Black Knights would pull off a close victory.
Elizabethton girls survive upset bid from Science Hill, while C-D outlasted U-H
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
February 17 2023 05:15 am
Events
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>