(WJHL) — The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones are one of the best basketball teams in the state, but they got a scare from the Science Hill Hilltoppers on Thursday evening. The Lady Cyclones would grab a one point lead with less then a minute to play and hang on for the win. On the boys side University High and Chuckey-Doak had a barn burner inside Brooks gym, but in the in end the Black Knights would pull off a close victory.