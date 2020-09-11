Elizabethton gets ready to face Daniel Boone following an opening date

Elizabethton, TN — This week Toyota Big Game preview features the states top Class 4-A ranked team Elizabethton traveling to Gray and facing the Daniel Boone Trailblazers.

The Cyclones will come into this game rested and ready since they were off last week following victories over Science Hill and Sullivan East to start the season at 2-0. They’re facing a Trailblazers team that will come in a little wounded, the Blazers are 1-2 on the season after facing 3 of the best teams in East Tennessee.

And despite the fact they have lost their last 7 to the Cyclones, don’t expect Elizabethton to be overconfident.

“Boone is on the ropes they can go 1-3 or safe the season and 2-2 for them to get a big win by beating Betsy and Greeneville in the same year is an accomplishment, says head coach Shawn Witten.”

“There defense is really good they are fast obviously the linebackers are good but they have a lot of good replacements they get quick to the ball and they play good cover 2, according to quarterback Bryson Rollins.”

“They run the ball a lot so defensively we have to get prepared for that offensively we have been putting in different things we have to get the receivers open and get the ball out quick, says wide receiver, Parker Hughes.”