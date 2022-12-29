Greeneville, TN — In the nightcap it was Elizabethton facing Alcoa with a chance to advance to the semi-finals.

Lady Cyclones Lina Lyons reverses course and gets the ball into the hands of Katie Lee who pops the jumper in the paint. Then how about some defense in this game when Amelia Pfeiffer rolls to the basket but Marlee Mathena is there for the block… Then on the other end it would pay off when Olivia Holley drains the triple

Later in the game the Tornadoes Pfeiffer got this one to fall when she rolls to the basket for the duece, but in the end just too much from the Lady Cyclones…Maddie Fowler eyes up the shot and then sinks it

It was not enough as Alcoa won 75-69