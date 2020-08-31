LIVE NOW /
Elizabethton, D-B, & Greeneville earn spots in AP Tennessee prep poll

High School Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPointsPrev.
1. Oakland (11)1-01461
2. Maryville (4)1-01392
3. Ravenwood2-01184
4. McMinn County2-0906
5. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett2-0857
6. Brentwood1-1813
7. Whitehaven0-0359
8. Farragut1-1278
9. Riverdale1-121NR
10. Houston0-2185

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cane Ridge 17. Mt. Juliet 13. Bradley Central 13. Cookeville 12.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (15)2-01501
2. Summit2-01332
3. Knoxville West2-01214
4. Powell2-0986
5. Oak Ridge1-1753
6. Gallatin2-0747
7. Beech1-1578
8. Rhea County2-0499
9. Henry County1-1375
10. Dyer County2-014NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (15)2-01501
2. Hardin County2-01313
3. Marshall County1-01065
4. Anderson County1-1982
5. East Hamilton2-0887
6. Tullahoma2-0728
7. Greeneville0-1674
8. Springfield1-0479
9. Lexington2-03810
10. Haywood County0-2216

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (15)2-01501
2. Covington2-01323
3. Red Bank2-01144
4. Loudon2-0985
5. Fairview1-0856
6. Pearl-Cohn0-0592
7. Westview2-048T9
8. Milan1-1438
9. Giles County0-1257
10. East Nashville0-018T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brainerd 15.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (15)2-01501
2. Meigs County2-01342
3. Trousdale County1-11083
4. Tyner Academy1-0995
5. Lewis County2-0897
6. Watertown1-1604
7. McKenzie2-0598
8. Adamsville1-1356
9. Marion County2-025NR
10. Summertown2-021NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Forrest 19.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (13)2-01461
2. Cornersville2-01164
3. Lake County (1)0-01082
4. Huntingdon1-11073
5. Fayetteville (1)1-1925
6. Copper Basin2-0747
7. Coalfield1-0578
8. Oliver Springs0-2246
9. Greenfield2-023NR
10. Freedom Prep0-02210

Others receiving 12 or more points: Moore County 17. Huntland 12.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (14)1-01491
2. University-Jackson (1)2-01362
3. King’s Academy1-01174
4. Friendship Christian1-1553
5. Nashville Christian School0-2445

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 34. Jackson Christian 26. Fayette Academy 25. Middle Tennessee Christian 14.

Division II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. ECS (12)1-01381
2. CPA (2)1-01232
3. Grace Christian2-01014
4. Boyd Buchanan0-0883
5. CAK2-042NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 32. Goodpasture 12.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (9)2-01331
2. Brentwood Academy (3)2-01213
3. CBHS2-0915
(tie) MBA (1)0-0912
5. Baylor (1)0-0664

Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 27. Knoxville Catholic 13. Pope John Paul II 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

