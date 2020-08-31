Elizabethton, D-B, & Greeneville earn spots in AP Tennessee prep poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Points Prev. 1. Oakland (11) 1-0 146 1 2. Maryville (4) 1-0 139 2 3. Ravenwood 2-0 118 4 4. McMinn County 2-0 90 6 5. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett 2-0 85 7 6. Brentwood 1-1 81 3 7. Whitehaven 0-0 35 9 8. Farragut 1-1 27 8 9. Riverdale 1-1 21 NR 10. Houston 0-2 18 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cane Ridge 17. Mt. Juliet 13. Bradley Central 13. Cookeville 12.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (15) 2-0 150 1 2. Summit 2-0 133 2 3. Knoxville West 2-0 121 4 4. Powell 2-0 98 6 5. Oak Ridge 1-1 75 3 6. Gallatin 2-0 74 7 7. Beech 1-1 57 8 8. Rhea County 2-0 49 9 9. Henry County 1-1 37 5 10. Dyer County 2-0 14 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (15) 2-0 150 1 2. Hardin County 2-0 131 3 3. Marshall County 1-0 106 5 4. Anderson County 1-1 98 2 5. East Hamilton 2-0 88 7 6. Tullahoma 2-0 72 8 7. Greeneville 0-1 67 4 8. Springfield 1-0 47 9 9. Lexington 2-0 38 10 10. Haywood County 0-2 21 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (15) 2-0 150 1 2. Covington 2-0 132 3 3. Red Bank 2-0 114 4 4. Loudon 2-0 98 5 5. Fairview 1-0 85 6 6. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 59 2 7. Westview 2-0 48 T9 8. Milan 1-1 43 8 9. Giles County 0-1 25 7 10. East Nashville 0-0 18 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brainerd 15.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (15) 2-0 150 1 2. Meigs County 2-0 134 2 3. Trousdale County 1-1 108 3 4. Tyner Academy 1-0 99 5 5. Lewis County 2-0 89 7 6. Watertown 1-1 60 4 7. McKenzie 2-0 59 8 8. Adamsville 1-1 35 6 9. Marion County 2-0 25 NR 10. Summertown 2-0 21 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Forrest 19.

Division I – Class 1A

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (13) 2-0 146 1 2. Cornersville 2-0 116 4 3. Lake County (1) 0-0 108 2 4. Huntingdon 1-1 107 3 5. Fayetteville (1) 1-1 92 5 6. Copper Basin 2-0 74 7 7. Coalfield 1-0 57 8 8. Oliver Springs 0-2 24 6 9. Greenfield 2-0 23 NR 10. Freedom Prep 0-0 22 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Moore County 17. Huntland 12.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Davidson Academy (14) 1-0 149 1 2. University-Jackson (1) 2-0 136 2 3. King’s Academy 1-0 117 4 4. Friendship Christian 1-1 55 3 5. Nashville Christian School 0-2 44 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 34. Jackson Christian 26. Fayette Academy 25. Middle Tennessee Christian 14.

Division II – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. ECS (12) 1-0 138 1 2. CPA (2) 1-0 123 2 3. Grace Christian 2-0 101 4 4. Boyd Buchanan 0-0 88 3 5. CAK 2-0 42 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 32. Goodpasture 12.

Division II – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. McCallie (9) 2-0 133 1 2. Brentwood Academy (3) 2-0 121 3 3. CBHS 2-0 91 5 (tie) MBA (1) 0-0 91 2 5. Baylor (1) 0-0 66 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 27. Knoxville Catholic 13. Pope John Paul II 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤