Elizabethton Cyclones claim the TSSAA Class 4-A state championship

Cookeville, TN — Elizabethton has had generations of families with plenty of talent come and go through the high school without a state title the clones and the community had a championship drought for 81 years, but the wait is finally over

The dominance the cyclones possessed most of the year carried over in the finale with Elizabethton leading 16-0 and holding Springfield to 41 total yards at the break.

“our offensive line dominated and we got into the secondary and we just made good plays and can’t thank the offensive line enough” according to quarterback Bryson Rollins.

“Bryson came out and was throwing all over them, we knew we could throw on them off the bat and later in the game they tried to stop the pass, so I and Bryson started running it down their throats and the line was blowing them off the ball,” says Cade Maupin.

The Cyclones supremacy continued in the second half as Elizabethton scored two more times to close out for the 30-6 victory, the first championship in 81 years.

“It’s the top moment in my life, it’s the best, so far it’s the best moment, I don’t think anything is beating it” says Zack Hartley.

“it’s amazing, we worked really hard, coach Witten works really hard with us and I just can’t thank him enough for helping us,” says Bryson.

Head coach Shawn Witten says “Words can’t describe this feeling, it’s a dream come true, these guys have worked really hard. Our support today was the best it’s probably been in Cookeville in a long time, these people believed in us.”

And this type of connection goes way beyond the hash marks…

Maupin says “my grandfather, he just died this year, he was on the last undefeated season in 1951 and it’s really brought my whole family back together and it’s just been so special to our whole family.”

“We’re just indebted to the community of Elizabethton. they really took us underneath their wings 20 years ago and they took three kids and they blessed us and they believed in us and all of our dreams have really come true in Elizabethton,” says Witten.

Once again congrats to Elizabethton on the state championship, but I’ll send it back to you Kenny in Cookeville, Jesse Krull News Channel 11 sports.”