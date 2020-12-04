Elizabethton Cyclones begin the countdown to the state title game

Elizabethton, TN — The countdown is on for the Elizabethton Cyclone football team which will play for their second straight Class 4-A state championship on Saturday morning in Cookeville when they face Haywood High School just outside of Memphis.

Tonight the team was given a little more incentive as the student body held a pep-rally at the school for the team. Cyclones have won their last 29 games in a row which dates back to 2018, they go into this game as the favorites but don’t expect them to take the Tomcats who lost to Greeneville in the finals a few years ago — lightly….

“You know they’re a very big physical team they’ve got some athletes so I think we’ve really just gotta contain the outside on defense and I think our offense is gonna score a lot of points, last year was a great atmosphere but with COVID and everything we didn’t know if this was gonna happen so being able to play these 14 games and finally getting to this goal that we set for ourselves it’s great and we finally, we’re ready to get out there Saturday and compete, says Cyclones linebacker, Deuce Morton.”