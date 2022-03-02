Greene Co. — It was ladies’ night on the high school basketball court tonight, as several teams from Northeast Tennessee were playing for a region championship and the chance to play in the sectional tournament at home.

Region 1-3A featured Elizabethton facing the Greeneville Greene Devils on their home court and the Lady Cyclones jumped out to an early, so Greeneville was playing catch-up when Kyla Jobe goes all the way in for the kiss off the glass.

Elizabethton would answer… Watch this pass from Lina Lyon to Marlee Mathena for the high percentage shot under the basket. Then more nice passing, this time from Grace Hayes…She hits Lindy Carter who was wide open for this lay-in.

But the Lady Cyclones have so many weapons, Renna Lane throws the long ball to Lyon for the easy 2-points., she had 14. Lady Cyclones win their 12th Regional title in 20 years 79-65