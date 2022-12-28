Greeneville, TN — The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones found themselves in a barn burner with Pikeville, Kentucky. This game would eventaully go in to over time and the Lady Cyclones would pull it out 60-56

In the next game host school Greeneville took on Providence Day out of Charlotte and while this was an evenly played game for the most part the Lady Greene Devils would hang on to win 57-40

Finally in the nightcap South Greene a former Ladies Banlk Classic winner had their hands full with the Cleveland, Tennessee Lady Blue Raiders. Lady Rebels struggled with turnovers and Cleveland took advantage and went on to win 76-42