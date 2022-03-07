Tri-Cities, TN — The road to the state high school basketball tournament in Murfreesboro got underway this morning for teams from Northeast Tennessee.

In Elizabethton this morning the Lady Cyclones with family, teachers, and teammates cheering them on loaded buses for the Class 3A state tournament where they will face (29-5) Upperman in the opening round…..

This is the 12th trip to the state tournament in 20 years for Elizabethton the last one coming back in 2016, they face a Bees team that has won 2 state titles over the last 5 years.

“We have worked so hard for this moment right here and just this summer we didn’t have a summer we were stuck in the gym the whole time I would do it all over to have this moment with my friends we all do it all over again.”

“We have Upperman and they are a storied program and I guess they didn’t make it last year and the last couple of years they have a couple of state championships under their belt they are an experienced team but after watching them we are excited we are excited to go compete.”

Also departed for the state tournament this morning were the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville … They also open up tomorrow at 7 pm against South Side.



Lady Greene Devils are making their 7th trip to the state tournament, their last one coming 12 years ago…

Their opponents the Hawks out of Jackson South Side have been to the state tournament 6 times and have never gotten out of the opening round, so the Greener Devils hope that continues on Tuesday.

<I’m very excited, we are all excited this is what we’ve been working for this whole season and it’s great to be with this team and go to state.”

“We’ve known for the past couple of years that this was going to be our year fi we were going to do it. I feel like this summer we really put the work in and we’re not really shocked.”

“Heading to the state is what you work for from literally June until this date here in March and this team has done that, they’ve put in the work.”