Eastside running back Ethan Hill named Week 5 Player of the Week

Coeburn, Va — “That kind of leadership, it gets contagious.” That leader…running back Ethan Hill

But the Eastside senior. Nearly missed the chance to Command the Spartans his final year…

“I really didn’t think I’d come back be half as decent as I am, says running back Ethan Hill.”

This past March…Hill tore his A-C-L in the game against Rye Cove.

“It scared me to death, at first I didn’t think it was torn and I went into the doctor and they said it was torn and I was really upset about all that.

“The worst pain I’ve been through honestly. The ACL, that probably one of the worst things you can do to your knee, tear that.”

“Ya know it’d be storybook for him to come back and do something, especially on that short of notice getting hurt in the spring, says Mike Rhodes Eastside head coach.”

And In just six months…Hill went from nearly closing the chapter on his football career to rewriting the school’s record books with six touchdowns in Eastisde’s showdown against Honaker…

“Ethan on behalf of Watquga Orthopedic and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected for the WJHL high school football player of the Week, according to Greg Cross Watauga Orthopadecis…cheering.”

“It’s all thanks to the line, they made the holes and I just ran through them, they did most of the work. They opened it up for me and I took the ball to the end zone six times, that’s a school record. I’m so thankful for them, it’s an amazing team we got each and every one of them, says Hill”

“His offensive line was opening up some holes and he was able to find them and see them and make some cuts off them, I think he averaged about 10 yards a carry, anytime you can get him a ball and a first down that’s special, says Rhodes.”

“When he was able to get back, you could just see a spark in everybody in the team’s eyes because they were so happy that he was able to get back for his senior year.”

A season that almost didn’t feature number 25 in the backfield…

In Coeburn…Jesse Krull…News Channel 11 Sports