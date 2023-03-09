Richmond, VA — At the Siegel center on the VCU campus Eastside taking on Rappahannock County for the VHSL Class 1 girls state championship.

In the 4th quarter Spartans down seven when Savannah Loving hits the runner in the lane for two of her 13…Panthers up 62-53.

Later in the fourth a miss by Eastside, but Brooklynn Johnson gets the offensive rebound plus the basket and the foul…Spartans were down 66-64 after the miss free throw.

One last chance for Eastside as Taylor Clay with the step back three which is no good…Eastside fouls…Rappahannock makes their free throw late and wins the class one girls state title 70-65.