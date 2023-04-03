KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite the weekend storms, softball teams from across the Southeast finished out the annual Eastman Invitational on Sunday.

A handful of area teams – West Ridge, Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer – all advanced out of poll play into the Round of 16 single-elimination bracket.

The Lady Blazers won three games on Sunday over Powell (8-5), Walker Valley (9-0) and then second-seed Macon East in the semifinals (6-3).

They ran up against Knox Halls in the championship contest late Sunday evening, falling just short, 4-0.