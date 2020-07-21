East Tennessee High School Baseball League playoffs set to begin Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers took down the Express, 10-7 Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.

The league playoffs are set to begin Tuesday, with the standings as followed:

1st- A-Town Falcons (Abingdon)

2nd- Demons (Greeneville)

3rd- Vikings (Bristol, TN)

4th- Home of Daniel Norris (Johnson City)

5th- Team Whited (Kingsport)

6th- Braves (Johnson City)

Tuesday’s games are scheduled as followed:

5:00 p.m. – Vikings vs. Braves

7:30 p.m. – Team Whited vs. Home of Daniel Norris

Stay tuned to News Channel 11 Sports throughout the week for updates on playoff action.

