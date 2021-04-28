Dobyns-Bennett’s Zane Whitson signs with MTSU football

Kingsport, TN — It’s not national signing day, but you couldn’t tell that today if you were at David Crockett or Dobyns-Bennett were 8 athletes including three D-one scholarships.

Leading the way is two sports athletes Zane Whitson who plays football and basketball for the Indians….. Today he put pen to paper to continue his football career on the next level by signing a national letter of intent with Middle Tennessee State University… During his career, Whitson passed for over 38-hundred yards, 40 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and he scored 9 times on the ground. Going to MTSU also reunites him with his sister who’s a star on the women’s basketball team.

ZANE WHITSON “MTSU reached out to me and they gave me the opportunity to go play football there and man I was in shock I knew right off the bat that’s what I wanted to go do, I understand what D-one college football is because I know it’s going to be different at this level I’m playing at but I think I’m ready for it.”