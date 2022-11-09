Kingsport, TN — The ink was flowing around the Tri-Cities this afternoon as Division-one student athletes selected where they will continue their careers on the next level.

We’ll begin at Dobyns-Bennett where their new 6’6 point guard Dante Oliver who played last season at Asheville Christian Academy and averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds a game signed with the ETSU Buccaneers….. He also received interest from Winthrop, Coastal Carolina, Boston Univ. and Tulsa, but decided he would rather play for his father the current head coach of the Bucs….. Also Dobyns-Bennett track star Autumn Headrick is head to the SEC…. She put pen to paper to run cross country and track for the University of Alabama, both athletes are excited for their selections and glad this process is over..