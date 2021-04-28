Dobyns-Bennett’s Jackson Hurst signs with UTC wrestling

Kingsport, TN — We now head to the mat where the Indians had two grapplers sign D-one scholarships, starting with Jackson Hurst who signed a national letter of intent with Chattanooga out of the Southern Conference.


During his career, Hurst has 156 wins, advanced to the state 3 times, and won a state championship twice … His coach says Chattanooga got an intelligent and methodical athlete on the mat.

WES IDLETTE, DB wrestling coach ” Chattanooga has a rich tradition we looked forward to seeing how he does there Jackson is a two-time state champion and we have only had 3 to win in the school’s history, he won a state championship but he still has that chip on his shoulder he’s going to be competitive in the wrestling room.”

