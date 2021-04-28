Dobyns-Bennett’s Brennan Watkins signs with Campbell University wrestling

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kingsport, TN — And the last D-one to sign from Dobyns-Bennett was Brennan Watkins who will take his talents to Campbell University.

On the mat, during his career, Watkins has 164 wins and advanced to the state tournament 3 times, where he was runner up twice.


Watkins, who won 40 or more matches each season is looking forward to becoming a Campbell Camel

Brenan Watkins “It’s weird to think about because you always think of being a D-one athlete as a kid not you actually get the chance it’s weird I don’t know, I’m just trying to make a name for myself you know Tennessee is not a big wrestling state so we don’t get a lot of exposure that’s just kind of what I’m trying to do.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories