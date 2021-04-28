Dobyns-Bennett’s Brennan Watkins signs with Campbell University wrestling

Kingsport, TN — And the last D-one to sign from Dobyns-Bennett was Brennan Watkins who will take his talents to Campbell University.



On the mat, during his career, Watkins has 164 wins and advanced to the state tournament 3 times, where he was runner up twice.



Watkins, who won 40 or more matches each season is looking forward to becoming a Campbell Camel

Brenan Watkins “It’s weird to think about because you always think of being a D-one athlete as a kid not you actually get the chance it’s weird I don’t know, I’m just trying to make a name for myself you know Tennessee is not a big wrestling state so we don’t get a lot of exposure that’s just kind of what I’m trying to do.”