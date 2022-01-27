Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers advance to the state dual state tournament

Kingsport, TN — Sectional wrestling tonight in Kingsport where Dobyns-Bennett hosted Anderson Co.

In the 182 pound division, it was the Indians Nikolas Burke taking down Morgan Dye by a 4-2 decision for the victory.

In the 195 pound division, the Indians Aiden Rhoten who came in 30-11 won by a 2-1 decision over Edwin Buckner.

Then in the 220-pound division, Garrett Crowder came in 30-6 pins Anderson Co.’s Joeseph Rygelski.

Dobyns-Bennett advances to the state duals by winning 54-20, which gives them district, region, and sectional titles this season.

