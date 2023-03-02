(WJHL) — The guys took center stage Thursday night in the regional high school championship games. The good news is that it’s was not an elimination game however a victory would keep you at home in the upcoming sectional, while loss sent you on the road.

In Region 4-A the Dobyns-Bennett fell behind 15-5 to Sevier Co., but the Indians would make up the difference and go on to win 62-49. In Region 3-A it was a rematch of the Distirct championship but only this time it was Unicoi Co. come from behind to defeat the Volunteer Falcons. In the Region 1-A championship it was also a repeat of the district championship game and for the second straight time University School would topple the Bulldogs to claim the championship.