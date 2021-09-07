Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High draw on late Lady Vikings penalty kick goal

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A scoreless first half was easily forgotten by a thrilling last 40 minutes in Tuesday night’s girls soccer game between Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High.

The Lady Indians stunned the Stone Castle crowd with a goal in the 45th minute by Macee Pickup to take a 1-0 lead. The Lady Vikings turned up the attack after that, getting a few free kicks including a good opportunity from Riley Miller from 30 yards out that was saved by Lady Indians goalkeeper Ellie Nash.

Finally in the 74th minute, TN High drew a whistle in the box and got a penalty kick. The pressure was on for Sophie Arnold, who buried the shot to tie the match at 1-1. That’s how the match would end: a 1-1 draw.

