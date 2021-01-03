Dobyns-Bennett sweeps Volunteer in Big 7 action Saturday

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – In Saturday’s high school basketball action, Dobyns-Bennett traveled to Volunteer and won both the boys and girls games.

The boys game went to the Indians, 78-58 and the Lady Indians won in the girls game, 62-50. Check out highlights of both games in the clip above!

The Dobyns-Bennett boys improve to 11-3 on the season and 2-0 in Big Seven play. On the flip side, Volunteer is now 5-5 with a 1-3 conference record.

The Dobyns-Bennett girls improve to 7-4 with a 2-0 record in the Big Seven, now in first place. The Lady Falcons drop to 3rd place behind Science Hill as they now have a 2-1 conference record and a 7-5 overall record.

