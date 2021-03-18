Dobyns-Bennett sneaks in showdown with Oak Ridge before lightning ends game early

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The threat of severe weather and multiple storms forced the cancellation of most high school games Thursday afternoon across the Tri-Cities. Dobyns-Bennett was able to sneak in its game with Oak Ridge.

The Indians won the game 5-3, with lightning cutting the game short in the 5th inning.

D-B had a 4-1 lead after four innings, but the Wildcats looked to make a rally with two runs in the top of the 5th inning to make it 4-3. The Indians responded with a RBI double off the batt of Gage Hensley to score Jake Timbes.

After splitting a two-game series with Tennessee High earlier this week, Dobyns-Bennett now improves to 2-1 on the season.

