Dobyns-Bennett sneaks in showdown with Oak Ridge before lightning ends game early

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The threat of severe weather and multiple storms forced the cancellation of most high school games Thursday afternoon across the Tri-Cities. Dobyns-Bennett was able to sneak in its game with Oak Ridge.

Dobyns-Bennett hoping to beat this storm moving in for an early evening baseball game against Oak Ridge. @DBHSBASEBALL split a series with TN High to get to 1-1 on this young season. Highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @KCS__Athletics @oakridgecats pic.twitter.com/wwbrIh1yDO — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 18, 2021

The Indians won the game 5-3, with lightning cutting the game short in the 5th inning.

D-B had a 4-1 lead after four innings, but the Wildcats looked to make a rally with two runs in the top of the 5th inning to make it 4-3. The Indians responded with a RBI double off the batt of Gage Hensley to score Jake Timbes.

After splitting a two-game series with Tennessee High earlier this week, Dobyns-Bennett now improves to 2-1 on the season.