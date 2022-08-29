Bristol, TN — On the volleyball court tonight it was a Big 5 Showdown between Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett.

Indians get things started when Karely Wilson saves to Dakota Vaiese who passes to Inari Phillips who taps it over the net for the score.

Back would come the Lady Vikings who find Erin Littleton for the smash at the net… Phillips and Riley Brandon were there, but she gets it through the gap for the score.

More from the Lady Vikings when Bree Adams passes (11 assists) over to Madison Blair for the tap over the net, she also had 8 kills.

In the end the Lady Indians were just too tough….Jordan Guthrie goes above the net for the smash that is not returned….. Dobyns-Bennett wins 3-0