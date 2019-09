The Indians haven't surrendered a set in all three of their victories this season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Dobyns-Bennett chalked up its third shutout of the season when the Indians took down Morristown West 3-0 Tuesday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Dobyns-Bennett looks to continue the momentum when it travels to Science Hill on Thursday, while West visits Morristown East next Tuesday.