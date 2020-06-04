Dobyns-Bennett returning to the practice field with experience

Kingsport, TN — The Dobyns-Bennett indian football team was back on the practice field this morning at J. Fred Johnson stadium and other surrounding sports facilities on the D-B campus.



That’s because of the COVID-19 protocols to keep kids safe as they prepare for the upcoming season,

despite those health pre-cautions this Indian football team was excited to get back on the field with a very experienced group returning from a 10-3 season.

“It feels like it’s supposed to feel being around the kids being out on the field I’m not a real good inside person anyway so I’m glad to be outside all the time so hopefully this is a little small step in getting back to normal so I’m excited that we are according to head coach Joey Christian.”

“A lot of our players and starters are still here we lost maybe 3 or 4 guys on defense so overall we have really experienced guys on the field, so I think we’ll be pretty good, says Indians defensive back Jackson Martin.”