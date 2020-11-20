Dobyns-Bennett looking for the upset against Maryville on Friday night

Kingsport, TN — Northeast Tennessee region one 6-a football has reached that level where the hurdle becomes too high, but Dobyns-Bennett is hoping this is the season when all of that changes.

This coming Friday night the Indians will face Maryville in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA playoffs the Indians should be rested and ready since they didn’t have to play this past Friday night due to a forfeit by McMinn Co. over a coronavirus issue… in years past this has been the game where teams like science hill and Dobyns-Bennett have seen their season come to an end, but the Indians are not backing down from this fight with the perennial power and go into the game thinking they can pull the upset.

“They are a little younger this year they are Maryville just like any other year but we are DB and I think we can handle our own, says Indians quarterback Whitson.”

“They’re a good team but I think we can stick with them we just got to play with high energy, says Indians DB/RB Tesnear”

“It’s not like Maryville doesn’t do anything different than any other teams, they do a lot of things other teams do, but they just do things better but we know it’s going to take a tremendous effort it will be a tremendous challenge Friday for us to be able overcome that and beat a very good Maryville team says head coach Christian”