Dobyns-Bennett limits spectators at winter sports to immediate family of athletes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School released its guidelines for winter sports amid the pandemic Friday.

According to DBHS, the only spectators allowed at winter sports will be immediate family members until further notice.

A release from DBHS says winter sports primarily refers to wrestling and basketball, but immediate family tickets will also be given to cheerleaders and dance team members.

Student athletes will be given four tickets for their immediate family.

Visiting team members will be allowed two tickets for their family members and given a private link to retrieve those.

Masks are required for all spectators at winter sports, according to the release.

Guidelines also specify that temperature checks are required for anyone in attendance.

DBHS faculty and staff will be allowed to enter with a valid ID. Only that individual will be allowed to enter the game.

Until further notice, seating will only be allowed in the upper bowl of the dome. There will not be any spectators allowed on the floor level.

A “very limited menu of concessions” will be offered with protective barriers in place for the workers.

You can see the full list of guidelines below: