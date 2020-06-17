Dobyns-Bennett High School Names Patricia Dygert Head Volleyball Coach



KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Kingsport City Schools has announced the appointment of Patricia Dygert as the head coach for the girls’ volleyball program at Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective immediately.

A native of Sarasota, Fla., Dygert has served as the Lady Indians’ assistant volleyball coach since 2014. During her time, the 2018 and 2019 teams placed 3rd in the AAA State Volleyball tournament and placed 5th in the 2014 AAA State Volleyball tournament. In addition to her duties with Dobyns-Bennett, during the 2013 volleyball season, Dygert was named Coach of the Year with the Tri-Cities Titian Volleyball program.

Dygert is the current art teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. In addition to teaching at Kingsport City Schools, she has been the Kingsport Volleyball Club head coach for nine years where she helps guide players by enhancing their strengths, motivating them to upgrade their performance, and helping them develop the characteristics of team spirit, honesty, fairness, and sportsmanship. She was also employed by Colonial Heights Presbyterian Day School as a multi-age lead teacher.

She earned an Associate degree from Gulf Coast State College, Panama City Fla. and a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Art Education, from Virginia Intermont College. During her time at Gulf Coast State and Virginia Intermont, Dygert was a defensive specialist and setter. After graduation she served as a defense assistant coach for Virginia Intermont.

As a student-athlete at Virginia Intermont, Dygert was the 2010 team captain, on the 2nd team all-conference, academic all-conference, NAIA Volleyball Scholar-Athlete and on the 2009 academic all-conference team.